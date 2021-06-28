The Enormous Triple Double Crunchwrap Is Back at Taco Bell

If you had any plans for a summer diet, you might just want to nix those now. Taco Bell is bringing back an old fave: The Triple Double Crunchwrap, last seen on menus circa 2018.

Reimagined as the Grande Crunchwrap, the returning Crunchwrap features double layers of seasoned beef, double layers of nacho cheese, and double layers of crunchy tostada shells with lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

And while you can get it solo for $3.49, T-Bell is also launching a $5 Grande Crunchwrap meal that gets you a Crunchy Taco and large fountain drink along with it. And while it's not my job to tell you what to do, I'm going to tell you what to do anyway: Go with the latter and get way more bang for your buck.

This is, unfortunately, one of those limited-time-only deals, so you'll have to snag this monstrous, crunchy meat wrap sooner rather than later.

If you're less inclined to go the Crunchwrap route (because you're vegetarian or otherwise), know that Taco Bell is currently testing a vegan-certified Naked Chalupa that boasts a crispy, plant-based shell. Though it's only available in one California location right now, a wider release is always possible.