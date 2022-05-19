Taco Bell's New Southern-Style Breakfast Biscuit Is Smothered in Melty Cheese

Hot on the heels of the return of one of Taco Bell's most beloved innovations, the Mexican Pizza, the fast food chain has added another item of note to its menu.

After briefly testing the taco-shaped biscuit shell in 2014, Taco Bell is trying its hand at breakfast once again with the debut of its Grilled Cheese Biscuit, which features a flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in melty Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese coating the outside.

Joining select menus in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Grilled Cheese Biscuit is available à la carte for $1.99 or with sausage in the center for $2.49.

For those not in the test market, Taco Bell has several consolations with a series of promotions throughout May and June, including $5 off $25 minimums throughout Memorial Day Weekend, $3 off a delivery meal to celebrate the NBA Finals, and a free Mexican pizza with purchases of $15 or more on Grubhub.

Speaking of Mexican Pizza, it returned after nearly 18 months with the help of a viral petition created by fan Krish Jagirdar.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," CEO Mark King said in a press release. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."