Taco Bell's Insanely Cheesy Grilled Cheese Burrito Has an Outer Layer of Cheese
The chain said the new burrito is three times cheesier than its average menu item.
Taco Bell's proclivity for unleashing borderline-outrageous new menu items -- from the Naked Chicken Chicken Chalupa to the Triple Double Crunchwrap -- is well documented, especially by this website. It's to the point now where the fast food maniacs in the chain's legendary development kitchen probably feel like they have to outdo themselves with every new release. Well, it looks like they did it this time with the new, insanely cheesy Grilled Cheese Burrito.
Taco Bell officially unwrapped the cheese behemoth on Thursday, heralding it as by far the cheesiest menu item it's introduced this year (at least, so far). The burrito, which the company said is inspired by the classic grilled cheese sandwich, features seasoned beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red tortilla strips, chipotle sauce, and reduced fat sour cream -- all in a flour tortilla that's "hugged" by a warm, outer layer of grilled cheese. Yes, you're right. That's kind of a lot of cheese.
In fact, the Grilled Cheese Burrito is three times cheesier than the typical Taco Bell menu item, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
This lactose-intolerant eater's nightmare is available at Taco Bell locations across the country now, alongside the return of the Nacho Crunch $1 Double Stacked Taco, but only for a little while. You can order the Grilled Cheese Burrito on its own for about $3 or as part of a $5 Box that comes with a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium soda (just keep in mind that prices likely vary from place to place).
The stupidly cheesy menu update comes just in time for the launch of Taco Bell's new loyalty program, Taco Bell Rewards, which is expected to roll out this month. In case you didn't hear, you get a free Doritos Locos Taco just for signing up.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.