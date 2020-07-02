Taco Bell's Insanely Cheesy Grilled Cheese Burrito Has an Outer Layer of Cheese

Taco Bell's proclivity for unleashing borderline-outrageous new menu items -- from the Naked Chicken Chicken Chalupa to the Triple Double Crunchwrap -- is well documented, especially by this website. It's to the point now where the fast food maniacs in the chain's legendary development kitchen probably feel like they have to outdo themselves with every new release. Well, it looks like they did it this time with the new, insanely cheesy Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Taco Bell officially unwrapped the cheese behemoth on Thursday, heralding it as by far the cheesiest menu item it's introduced this year (at least, so far). The burrito, which the company said is inspired by the classic grilled cheese sandwich, features seasoned beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red tortilla strips, chipotle sauce, and reduced fat sour cream -- all in a flour tortilla that's "hugged" by a warm, outer layer of grilled cheese. Yes, you're right. That's kind of a lot of cheese.

In fact, the Grilled Cheese Burrito is three times cheesier than the typical Taco Bell menu item, according to a spokesperson for the chain.