We Tried Taco Bell’s New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They’re Very, Very Cheesy

The taco arrives in a giant greasy mess. There’s an intense amount of cheese here. Or maybe not an intense amount, but a medium amount that has just leaked everywhere. One side of the taco is caked with grilled cheese. It may be one of the greasiest fast food items I’ve ever seen. (Move over Curderburger .) You need your weight in napkins to deal with this taco.

One of the new items is the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos with Seasoned Beef. The taco, which is only available at locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul currently, features it familiar seasoned beef and melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses grilled on the outside and loaded on the inside of the taco. It also comes with two cups of sauce to dip it in, a classic red sauce and a nacho cheese sauce. We gave it a try to see if it’s worthy of making the permanent menu.

Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito . It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries . And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations.

The idea of it being a “dipping taco” is kind of fun. Though, you can always dip your taco in sauce. That’s kind of up to you. Nonetheless, it’s a nice touch bringing in a couple of classic sauces into the equation. Though, it’s almost comical that a taco so weighed down with greasy cheese would offer a cup of cheese as a side.

The cheese was gloopy and pretty thick. By contrast, the red sauce was a better fit for the taco in terms of consistency and flavor. Though, you don't have to choose between the two, because each taco comes with one of each of the sauces.

Once you bite in, the frustration slips away some. The shell is fried to crunchy perfection despite all the cheese. The familiar beef, crunch, and cheese come together into exactly what you want out of a pit stop at Taco Bell. It's salty, but given how much cheese you see everywhere, it's not overbearing. It's a solid taco, even if it isn't quite exciting.

Should you get it?

That last point leads to the problem here. It’s not that the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos are bad, it’s that they feel kind of unnecessary. It's familiar Taco Bell ingredients presented in a slightly different way. Even the sauces are in that category. Would I have another? Probably. Do I feel like I need to make sure I stop back for another before they’re gone? Not really.