You Can Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito Tacos at Taco Bell This Month

Just yesterday, Taco Bell announced the launch of not one, but two new Mexican Pizza creations—Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza—but as part of a test run. For those not in Oklahoma City or Omaha, where the limited-edition menu items are currently available, Taco Bell is offering a consolation prize.

The Chalupa slinger is giving hungry fans $2 Grilled Chicken Burritos from December 22 through January 4 when you order in stores, online, or in the mobile app. Even better, you'll get a free Grilled Chicken Burrito on your next visit too. The offer is available nationwide.