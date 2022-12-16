You Can Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito Tacos at Taco Bell This Month
You also get a free Grilled Chicken Burrito on your next visit.
Just yesterday, Taco Bell announced the launch of not one, but two new Mexican Pizza creations—Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza—but as part of a test run. For those not in Oklahoma City or Omaha, where the limited-edition menu items are currently available, Taco Bell is offering a consolation prize.
The Chalupa slinger is giving hungry fans $2 Grilled Chicken Burritos from December 22 through January 4 when you order in stores, online, or in the mobile app. Even better, you'll get a free Grilled Chicken Burrito on your next visit too. The offer is available nationwide.
Now for those in Charlotte, North Carolina, we've got even more news. Taco Bell is testing three more menu items in the southern city, all of which are $2. The Chicken Enchilada Burrito features a warm tortilla brimming with grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, a three-cheese blend, and cool reduced-fat sour cream. You can also get your hands on a $2 Chicken Poblano Caesar Burrito and a $2 Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burrito.
The former fills a warm tortilla with grilled chicken, crunchy fiesta tortilla chips, roasted poblano caesar sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes, while the latter is stuffed with grilled chicken, seasoned rice, creamy chipotle sauce, a three-cheese blend, and cool reduced-fat sour cream.
