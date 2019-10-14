Taco Bell Facing Beef Shortages Due to Quality Concerns

A Taco Bell location running out of tacos seems unfathomable, but believe it or not, it has happened. Now, it looks like something even crazier is happening: Multiple Taco Bells are reportedly running out of beef.
The Mexican-inspired chain reportedly "ran out" of beef in three states due to concerns over the beef's quality, according to a report by the Associated Press. Customers seeking to satisfy a beefy Crunchwrap Supreme craving at some of the chain's outposts in Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky were left empty-handed as T-Bell swiftly tried to replenish its stock of questionable beef. Some reports indicate locations also stopped serving chicken. Good thing there's a legit vegetarian menu.
Naturally, people were upset -- and took to Twitter to express their dismay.
We've reached out to Taco Bell for comment regarding the Beef Gate 2019, but we haven't received a response as of this writing on Monday morning.
What exactly was wrong with the beef? Why did this affect only three states and was there a reason it was those specific three? And the biggest question: Why did Taco Bell get rid of the caramel apple empanada and 12 other fan favorite menu items?
Sometimes it feels like the mysteries of how Taco Bell is run will never be revealed, and yet those Fire Sauce packets keep calling back to us. Hopefully, the next time a Taco Bell's craving allures you to the Doritos Locos Taco slinger, they'll have beef. Otherwise maybe try one the new vegetarian items.
