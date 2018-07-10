Taco Bell Is Selling Hash Brown-Shell Tacos & Breakfast Sounds Great Right Now

While Taco Bell has supplied us with a steady output of garish takes on faux-Mexican food -- look no further than its fried chicken, egg, and waffle taco shells -- the fast food world's favorite stoner chain is teasing Americans with a new taco at its restaurants in India. The breakfast mashup sports a shell made entirely out of crispy hash browns and it's sure to titillate some tastebuds on this side of the planet.
T-Bell announced the new stunt food, dubbed the "Potaco" a few weeks ago, but the news has finally gathered enough momentum to prompt dreams of a hypothetical breakfast taco making its way stateside. According to Brand Eating, the shell is a marriage of potatoes and "Mexican spices," served with lettuce, fiesta salsa, cheese, and "signature sauces." It's considerably more tame than some of the brand's other Frankenfood, but fried hash browns don't really need much tinkering.
The Mexican-Style Grasshopper Tacos You Have to Try When You're in South Beach
The Potaco goes for just under $1.50 USD in India, and it's supposed journey to your local Taco Bell is purely hypothetical at this point. A Taco Bell spokesperson has yet to respond to a request for comment about an American debut for this carb-loaded wonder, but we hope good news is on the horizon.
In the meantime, Taco Bell fans can perform a service by going on the internet and yelling at the brand to unveil the Potaco in America. Be the change you'd like to see in the world, folks.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.