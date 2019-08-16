Taco Bell's Making New Hash Brown-Stuffed Breakfast Burritos and We Are Hungry

Here is some objectively good news to start your day: Taco Bell is serving up brand new, beautiful breakfast burritos that come stuffed with big slabs of hash browns, along with eggs, nacho cheese, a three-cheese blend, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
This good news, however, comes with some bad news: The breakfast burrito is currently being tested at T-Bell locations in Nashville. Nothing's stopping you from throwing one together in the parking lot yourself, of course (just order a grilled breakfast burrito and a hash brown separately and do your best).
The tortilla wrapped package is available now in Tennessee's capital a la carte for $1.99 or in a combo -- complete with a medium drink and yet another hash brown (because you can never have too many hash browns) -- for $4.19, the company said in a press release.
Though the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito hasn't made its way nationwide yet, do not fret: at least you can score another chance with the Triple Double Crunchwrap Supreme, which has returned to menus for the fourth time. Perhaps that will fill the breakfast burrito void in your heart, for now.
