Watching This Guy Get Hit with Taco Bell in Slow Motion Is Weirdly Satisfying

Slow-motion video of someone stuffing their face with Taco Bell sounds anything but appealing. Slow-motion video of someone getting hit in the face with Taco Bell food, however, is surprisingly beautiful and satisfying. Yes, such a video exists.
YouTuber Jake Roper recently created the short clip, which captures taco meat, cheese, sour cream, and other Taco Bell foodstuffs spectacularly colliding with his face in stunning slow motion, when he found himself with leftover T-Bell and a slo-mo camera while bored in North Carolina. Of course, willingly getting hit in the face with food for YouTube views is perfectly reasonable, but "leftover" Taco Bell food? We don't buy it, folks.
Anyway, watch as popular menu items like a Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, Nachos Supreme, Mexican Pizza, and even a medium Mountain Dew Baja Blast buckle and explode all over his face on impact -- all set to ironically soothing music. It could very well be the best two minutes of your day.
