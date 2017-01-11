Watching This Guy Get Hit with Taco Bell in Slow Motion Is Weirdly Satisfying

Slow-motion video of someone stuffing their face with Taco Bell sounds anything but appealing. Slow-motion video of someone getting hit in the face with Taco Bell food, however, is surprisingly beautiful and satisfying. Yes, such a video exists.

YouTuber Jake Roper recently created the short clip, which captures taco meat, cheese, sour cream, and other Taco Bell foodstuffs spectacularly colliding with his face in stunning slow motion, when he found himself with leftover T-Bell and a slo-mo camera while bored in North Carolina. Of course, willingly getting hit in the face with food for YouTube views is perfectly reasonable, but "leftover" Taco Bell food? We don't buy it, folks.