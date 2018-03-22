Taco Bell Is Unleashing Fire Sauce-Flavored Tortilla Chips in Stores

Taco Bell is officially breaking into the tortilla chips game, and you'll be buying giant bags of Taco Bell chips from stores near you as soon as this May. Would it be preferable if they were huge air-sealed bags of ground meat and shredded cheese? Probably, but count your blessings. It's less messy this way.
The new tortilla chips come in Fire and Mild flavors based on the chain's beloved sauces, plus Classic, which is a more traditional tortilla chip. Fire has "hints of jalapeño, chili peppers, and paprika," Mild involves "chili peppers and cumin," and the Classic chips are "salted and crispy." Also, as you probably noticed, they look just like the sauce packets, which is fun.
“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer, in a press release. “Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”
Fire and Mild chips will be available in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce, and 30 ounce bags, and Classic will be available in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags. Pricing will depend on where you by them, but they'll be available in grocery stores and convenience stores.
Fingers crossed for that bag of meat and cheese though.
