Taco Bell Is Facing Ingredient Shortages That Might Affect Your Menu Favorites

We've muddled through our fair share of trials and tribulations when it comes to Taco Bell. Remember when the company nixed its Fiesta Potatoes from menus without so much as a glimpse of hope for their return? Now, we're faced with yet another hurdle: Our beloved Chalupa slinger is experiencing an ingredient shortage that's affecting some fan-favorite menu items.

Following some rather scathing social media backlash (more on that in a minute), Taco Bell posted a warning to customers directly on its site.

"Sorry if we can't feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items," the Mexican-style chain shared to its homepage.

According to countless disgruntled customers, T-Bell is short-stocked on chicken, beef, tortillas, and hot sauce, among other ingredients. As I'm sure you can imagine, it's affecting a lot of menu items. Tortillas are, after all, pretty vital to the Taco Bell menu makeup—tacos, burritos, quesadillas, you name it, use tortillas. Some customers are even reporting that the Naked Chicken Chalupa is currently hard to come by.

Unsurprisingly, fans are not handling the news well. "This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I’ve been able to live with," one Twitter user wrote on the platform. "Today however…my Taco Bell told me there’s a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That’s one product shortage too many. Now it’s serious."

Another chimed in, admitting "times are tough."