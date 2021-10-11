Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Fourth Meal fans rejoice! Taco Bell has heard the calls to bring back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch and responded with a resounding "yes."

The cheesy, chip-inspired menu item is officially on participating Taco Bell menus nationwide, according to Chewboom. Here's the scoop for those unfamiliar with the offering. It's a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco shell with a soft piece of flatbread wrapped around it. There is, of course, cheese between the two. Inside the taco shell is seasoned beef, spicy ranch sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and, for good measure, Taco Bell's signature three-cheese blend.

Although Taco Bell has brought back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, it's not going to be back on the menu forever. Customers can find it at participating eateries for a limited time.

The taco gods giveth, and the taco gods taketh away. Fear not, though. There's always the secret menu. Customers can visit their local Taco Bell long after the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch or any other item they love and customize an order to recreate old favorites.