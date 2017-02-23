Taco Bell Is Removing the Naked Chicken Chalupa from Its Menu

When Taco Bell first unleashed the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide in late January, some wondered if the world was ready for tacos made with fried chicken shells. Well, now it might be time to start wondering if the world is ready to lose said tacos made with fried chicken shells -- because they're about to start disappearing from the chain's menus. For real.

That's right, less than a month after the Naked Chicken Chalupa took the Internet -- and probably your digestive system -- by storm, Taco Bell plans to phase out the stunt food masterpiece in early March, a spokesperson confirmed via email on Thursday. In other words, you have only until early March to get your hands on the damn things, which are made with four ounces of antibiotic-free white meat chicken that's fried with Mexican-style spices and filled with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy avocado ranch dressing.