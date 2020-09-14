Taco Bell Reveals Custom, Limited-Edition Wine That You Can't Have

Taco Bell hasn't been the best of fast food friends lately. First, the chain cut potatoes and a bunch of other items from its menu, then announced yet another round of cuts coming later this year. Now, the Crunchwrap purveyor is showing off a special, limited-edition wine it created, and... you can only get in Canada.

Sigh.

The chain unveiled the custom red wine -- aptly dubbed Jalapeño Noir -- on Monday, saying it'll be available to order via Uber Eats from select locations in Hamilton and Toronto, Canada starting on September 16. The pinot noir features tasting notes of "wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot," according to a spokesperson for the chain. It's made to complement the rich, cheesy flavors and crunchy texture of Taco Bell's Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, which is known as the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in the United States.

The Taco Bell spokesperson told Thrillist there are sadly no plans to offer the wine in the US, but the chain is planning to offer the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa again this November. The next round of menu cuts (RIP Mexican Pizza) is slated to happen on November 5, so it's probably safe to expect this thing to return around that time. As you may recall, the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa features aged cheddar that's baked right into the Chalupa shell, along with season beef and your standard assortment of Taco Bell toppings.

When Taco Bell first debuted the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in September of 2019, it billed it as its cheesiest Chalupa ever, but upon conducting a thorough taste test, we found that it could actually use more cheese. The more recent Grilled Cheese Burrito, however, sports a sufficient cheese overload.