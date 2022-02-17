Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Klondike Choco Tacos After 7 Years
Here's where you can get the nostalgic treat with your Crunchwrap order.
You may be able to get a side of nostalgia with your next Taco Bell order. The chain announced Thursday that it has again teamed up with Klondike to serve the iconic Choco Taco ice cream treat on its dessert menu after a seven-year absence.
The ice cream truck favorite is available as part of a test rollout at just 20 T-Bell locations in Los Angeles and Milwaukee, starting February 17, but only for a little while. When reached by Thrillist, spokesperson the chain wouldn't reveal plans to add the Choco Taco to the nationwide menu but hinted that it's possible.
The Klondike Choco Taco is more or less exactly what it sounds like: a chocolatey dessert in the familiar form of a taco. It's made with a waffle-cone-like shell that's coated with chocolate, filled with fudge-swirled ice cream, and topped with peanuts for an extra crunch. As you may recall from childhood, these things are just as messy as regular hard-shelled tacos with the added benefit of dripping melted ice cream. In other words, they're downright delightful.
Taco Bell said the Choco Taco's return comes as part of its 60th anniversary and Klondike's 100th anniversary.
"We're excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today's consumer," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, said in a press release. "To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit."
If you're in the LA or Milwaukee areas (check out the complete list of locations below), you can get your hands on the sweet comeback for around $2.99 a pop.
Taco Bell Locations Serving Choco Tacos
Los Angeles/Southern California:
- 204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731
- 1031 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro, CA 90731
- 5125 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
- 22235 S Main St., Carson, CA 90745
- 921 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90502
- 2054 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA 90717
- 640 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740
- 1408 W. Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90047
- 228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813
- 9919 S. Avalon Boulevard., Los Angeles, CA 90003
Milwaukee
- 2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105
- 7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142
- 4002 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144
- 8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143
- 12120 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142
- 230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 3334 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149
- 8261 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154
- 1750 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066