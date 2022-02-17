Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Klondike Choco Tacos After 7 Years

You may be able to get a side of nostalgia with your next Taco Bell order. The chain announced Thursday that it has again teamed up with Klondike to serve the iconic Choco Taco ice cream treat on its dessert menu after a seven-year absence.

The ice cream truck favorite is available as part of a test rollout at just 20 T-Bell locations in Los Angeles and Milwaukee, starting February 17, but only for a little while. When reached by Thrillist, spokesperson the chain wouldn't reveal plans to add the Choco Taco to the nationwide menu but hinted that it's possible.

The Klondike Choco Taco is more or less exactly what it sounds like: a chocolatey dessert in the familiar form of a taco. It's made with a waffle-cone-like shell that's coated with chocolate, filled with fudge-swirled ice cream, and topped with peanuts for an extra crunch. As you may recall from childhood, these things are just as messy as regular hard-shelled tacos with the added benefit of dripping melted ice cream. In other words, they're downright delightful.