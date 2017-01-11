Taco Bell's New $1 Tacos Have Double Stacked Shells Filled with Cheese

Although Taco Bell is known to be somewhat inexpensive compared to other fast food options, you have to admit it's still dangerously easy to drop 20 bucks on a bag full of Crunchwraps, Chalupas, and Gorditas. Well, that could soon change -- at least a little bit -- thanks to the chain's new $1 tacos, featuring double-stacked shells filled with melty cheese and sauces.

They're aptly dubbed $1 Double Stacked Tacos, and Taco Bell just announced it's unleashing them in three flavors -- Cool Habanero, Cheddar Crunch, and Sweet & Spicy -- for a limited time, starting on Thursday, December 22nd. While you can probably guess this from the name of each flavor, T-Bell said the tacos bring "two opposite flavors and textures together for an epic showdown of taste," hence the double-stacked hard and soft taco shells.