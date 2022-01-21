You Can Now Go to Taco Bell Business School

Who's ready for a degree in Taco Bell? No, not the kind you're thinking.

After proving its education bonafides in 2021 with the Live Más scholarship in partnership with Lil Nas X, the fast-food chain is rolling out its new Taco Bell Business School this year.

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that it would be partnering with the University of Louisville to launch what it says is "a first-of-its-kind franchise training program to elevate restaurant leaders as entrepreneurs and break down barriers to franchise ownership." According to Yum! Brands, Taco Bell's parent company, the program was started to provide opportunities for underrepresented people of color and women through education on the business of franchising.

The six-week business program will teach students the basics of franchise ownership. Courses will include training on fundamental entrepreneurial skills like marketing, growth and development, financing, and HR. Taco Bell is also working with current franchise owners to share their expertise with students.

So, how does one apply? The Taco Bell Business school is only accepting Taco Bell employees right now, so if you're not currently working for the fast-food brand you won't be eligible. According to the company, candidates for the program are still being considered and encouraged to apply by higher-ups internally.

Participants will be given scholarships to cover tuition for the program. To sweeten the deal just a bit more, students will also receive some swag so they can show off their Taco Bell Business School pride.

The first class of the Taco Bell Business School will begin sessions in February.