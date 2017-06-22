Taco Bell's New Chalupa Is a Half-Pound Meat Monstrosity

From the Grilled Stuft Nacho to the Quesalupa, Taco Bell has long tested the limits of how many differently shaped stunt foods it can make out of ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and various type of tortillas. But this time, the fast food chain has created a monstrous new taco simply by doubling the size of one of its classic menu items.
The hefty taco is called the Double Chalupa, and just as its name suggests, it's double the size of a regular Chalupa, comes packed with double the ingredients, and will probably double the extent to which you question your life choices while eating one at 2am. Or something like that. T-Bell said it even made an oversized Chalupa shell just to hold all of the extra beef and that each Double Chalupa totals a little over 9oz, or more than half a pound. It's a damn shame they didn't double the size of Fire Sauce packets, though.
The Double Chalupa is available at Taco Bell locations nationwide as of Thursday, but will only be around for a limited time this summer, according to a press release. There's also a spicy version of the taco made with jalapeños, if you're into that kind of thing. In any case, you may want to get double the TUMS ready.
