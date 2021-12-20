Taco Bell Has a New Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa

Taco Bell's deeply loved Chalupa is getting a new, cheesy update. In 2019, Thrillist noted that the brand's delicious Cheesy Chalupa could stand to be cheesier. Hopefully, this new version of the menu item will meet all of our lactose needs.

The new Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa features Creamy Chipotle Sauce, adding extra cheese and flavor to an already delightful offering. You can choose between seasoned beef, black beans, chicken, and steak to fill the perfectly fried chalupa shell. As Taco Bell describes it, the Chalupa is "beautiful witchcraft."

The seasoned beef and black bean chalupas go for $3.59, the chicken goes for $3.99, and the steak is $4.19. You can get a combo of two Chipotle Cheddar Chalupas, a Crunchy Taco, and a large fountain drink for $7.59. That's an entire meal for less than $8 before taxes.

The chalupas are available nationwide starting December 23 and only while supplies last. The new menu item is part of a slate of limited-time offerings from Taco Bell, including new Crispy Chicken Wings, which will only be available until January 6.