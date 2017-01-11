Taco Bell Is Serving a New 'Chocodilla' Made with Kit Kat Bars

As evidenced by the deep-fried, frosting-filled Cap'n Crunch Delights it unleashed last year, Taco Bell isn't shy when it comes to applying its Doritos Locos-style stunt food ingenuity/insanity to its dessert menu. Taco Bell's latest dessert creation, which combines a quesadilla and Kit Kat candy bars, is certainly no exception.

It's called the Kit Kat Chocodilla, and it's a new spin on Taco Bell's original Chocodilla, which as you may have inferred from its name, is basically a quesadilla that's filled with melty chocolate chips instead of your typical cheeses and meats. The Kit Kat version is made with a flour tortilla, chocolate chips, and most importantly, crunchy Kit Kat bars, according to a report by Brand Eating. Sounds like the perfect way to finish a meal of Crunchwraps, right?