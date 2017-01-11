Taco Bell Just Unleashed a 'Steakhouse' Burrito and Nachos Featuring Its First-Ever Queso Dip

Considering huge new menu items like the Quesalupa, the Triple Double Crunchwrap, and a Cheetos-stuffed burrito this year, it seems like Taco Bell has been a little too busy devising monstrous stunt food to add something as simple as queso to its lineup. Thankfully, that finally changed on Thursday, with the launch of its first-ever queso cheese dip along with the new Steakhouse Burrito and Steakhouse Nachos.

Turns out Taco Bell had worked on the new queso dip for a while, but ultimately deemed the new Steakhouse Burrito and Steakhouse Nachos as the perfect vehicles for introducing the creamy, green chile cheese sauce to the world. Both the burrito and the nachos come loaded with the new queso, along with a considerable helping of steak.