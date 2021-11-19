Lil Nas X and Taco Bell Team Up to Give Out $7 Million in Scholarships
The scholarship is offered to ambitious students across the country.
This year Lil Nas X is teaming up with Taco Bell to spice up the path to higher education with the Live Más Scholarship.
Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced the application opening of its seventh annual Live Más Scholarship. The scholarship offers $7 million to ambitious students across the country, including more than $2 million allocated specifically to Taco Bell team members hungry for the future. This year to make things a little more special, Taco Bell appointed Lil Nas X as its Chief Impact Officer to help the company launch the scholarship program this year.
As a teen, Nas X worked in an Atlanta area Taco Bell. The rapper says, "Taco Bell has a really special place in my heart. I've always been amazed at how they look out for their team members and fans."
The passion-based scholarship is open to students aged 16 to 26. Unlike many other scholarships, students aren't awarded funds based on academic or athletic achievements and are not required to produce an essay or test scores to qualify. The application is non-traditional and only requires a two-minute video describing your passion, a positive change you want to make in the world, and how your education will help you achieve that goal.
The scholarship awards are $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 per student. For employees to qualify, they only have to be working at the franchise for at least 30 continuous days. So for all those ambitious students hungry for education, get moving as the application period will close on January 11, 2022, and recipients will be announced in Spring 2022.