Lil Nas X and Taco Bell Team Up to Give Out $7 Million in Scholarships

This year Lil Nas X is teaming up with Taco Bell to spice up the path to higher education with the Live Más Scholarship.

Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced the application opening of its seventh annual Live Más Scholarship. The scholarship offers $7 million to ambitious students across the country, including more than $2 million allocated specifically to Taco Bell team members hungry for the future. This year to make things a little more special, Taco Bell appointed Lil Nas X as its Chief Impact Officer to help the company launch the scholarship program this year.

As a teen, Nas X worked in an Atlanta area Taco Bell. The rapper says, "Taco Bell has a really special place in my heart. I've always been amazed at how they look out for their team members and fans."