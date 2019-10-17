You Can Get Free Taco Bell for a Good Cause

Want to eat Taco Bell? Want to feel good about eating Taco Bell -- even better than you normally do while diving face first into your $5 Chalupa box? Want to get free Taco Bell for feeling good about eating Taco Bell because you are doing good? Tired of my rhetorical questions? Then here’s some pleasant news for you: Taco Bell is giving out free tacos for a good cause.
Here's the deal: T-Bell will give you a coupon for a free Crunchy Taco or a medium drink if you round up your order total to the nearest dollar to support the Taco Bell Foundation from now through October 31. You can round up as little as 10 cents or even tack on a few extra dollars to your total if you're feeling generous, the company said. After rounding up your order and receiving your coupon, you can redeem your free taco or medium drink any time between November 1-15. Let’s face it -- the coupon is another excuse to get you back to the Bell (and we’re not mad about it).
The Taco Bell Foundation, which launched in January, has already raised millions of dollars to support the Live Más Scholarship. an initiative that donates between $5,000 to $25,000 to individual students pursuing educational goals.
And if you’re interested in applying for a scholarship, which is open to students aged 16 to 24, then get camera-ready because applications are based on a two-minute video describing your passions and educational pursuits, rather than focusing on your grades or athletic abilities. Taco Bell said applications will open soon and the chain is committed to awarding $21 million by 2021. Now that’s a lot of crunchy tacos.
