Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This $1 Menu Item

The older you get, the less interesting your Christmas list becomes. Boom. You hit 25 and suddenly you're asking Santa for a Dyson vacuum, Bombas socks, and an air fryer. But here's the good news, you're getting at least one thing you would've loved at any age: the return of Taco Bell's Loaded Nacho Taco.

Following a year of tragic menu cuts (may the Mexican Pizza RIP), the Chalupa slinger is bringing back an old fave in time for the holiday season. On Wednesday, Taco Bell announced the Loaded Nacho Taco's triumphant (though limited) return, slated for December 24. And ICYMI, these cheesy meat boats are part of the chain's value menu and will only run you $1, which basically just means you have enough cash for a larger order.

ICYMI, the Loaded Nacho Taco made its official debut back in April 2019. Each comes wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with, well, nachos. It's got seasoned beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and mini southwest-seasoned chips.