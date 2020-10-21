News Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Tacos Right Now & Again on October 28 The first stolen base of the World Series triggered the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" deal.

Lee Breslouer/Thrillist

Everyone in America just won free Taco Bell , thanks to baseball. During Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts achieved the first stolen base of the series, triggering the Mexican-inspired fast food chain's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. And the free Doritos Locos Tacos feeding frenzy comes with an important new ripple this year: You might be able to get your free food now, ahead of the nationwide giveaway. Here's the deal: Taco Bell locations all across the country will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday, October 28 . All you have to do is head over to your local T-Bell on that date and they'll hand you a free taco -- you don't even have buy anything. It gets even better for members of Taco Bell's new Loyalty Rewards program . If you had already signed up before October 20, you'll also get a code for a free DLT in the hours after the first stolen base, meaning you can get one now and another one on the nationwide giveaway date, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed to Thrillist.

In case you missed it, Betts stole second base in the fifth inning of the first game against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 20. This is actually the second time that Betts has won us free tacos. The last time was during the 2018 World Series, when he was playing for the Boston Red Sox against the Dodgers. Winning free tacos for all of America the first time made him Taco Bell's "Taco Hero," so winning them a second time must make him some sort of taco legend. The Dodgers went on to win Game 1 against the Rays with a final score of 8–3.

Whether you've been following baseball this year or not, it's good to see the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" tradition going strong despite the ongoing pandemic. Even if you're not rooting for a particular team, you can root for free tacos. We can all get behind Team Free Food. “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco has become a tradition tied to the World Series and we’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to bring baseball fans even more to look forward to through this extraordinary postseason,” Noah Garden, the MLB's chief revenue officer, was quoted as saying in an earlier press release from Taco Bell. Frankly, the deal feels like a tiny bit of welcome normalcy in a season impacted by COVID-19. It remains to seen which of the two teams will win the World Series, but for now, you can count yourself a winner. Oh, and if you're feeling bummed about not signing up for the Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards program in time to score two free tacos, don't. It turns out you get a redemption code for a free Doritos Locos Taco just for signing up.

