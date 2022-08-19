Taco Bell Is Testing Huge-Looking 'Lunchwrap' Burritos

Taco Bell is introducing a new menu item for some lucky customers in Atlanta, Georgia. The new Grilled Lunchwraps appear to be supersized like they will take a two-handed grip to hold. The new Lunchwraps will be available a la carte or as a combo with Chips & Salsa or Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a large fountain drink.

The Lunchwrap will be available in three different varieties. The Southwest Grilled Lunchwrap comes with your choice of grilled, marinated, and all white meat chicken or grilled, marinated steak, and then new Southwest Ranch sauce, lettuce, three-cheese blend, tomatoes, and fiesta strips wrapped up into a flour tortilla. The chicken version is $4.99 a la carte, or $7.49 for a combo. The steak version will be $5.29 a la carte, and $7.79 for a combo.

The Chicken Bacon Club Grilled Lunchwrap is made with grilled, marinated, white meat chicken, Avocado Ranch sauce, Creamy Chipotle sauce, lettuce, guacamole, bacon, three-cheese blend, and tomatoes in a flour tortilla. This Lunchwrap is available for $5.49 a la carte or $8.49 as a combo.

Finally, the Steak Chipotle Ranch Grilled Lunchwrap is made with grilled marinated steak, the Avocado Ranch sauce, Creamy Chipotle sauce, lettuce, three-cheese blend, and tomatoes wrapped into a flour tortilla. The a la carte option is the same price as the Chicken Bacon Club Grilled Lunchwrap, and the combo is $8.79.

These new Lunchwraps will be available starting on August 18, for a limited time at locations in Atlanta, Georgia. Keep an eye out for other exciting menu additions from The Bell—like these new Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads—in the coming days. Make sure to check out the chain's current in-app deal you can take advantage of until August 28 nationwide, as well: If you order two Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burritos, you can get a free Mango Whip Freeze to wash it all down with.