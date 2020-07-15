It's Official: Taco Bell Is Cutting Several Menu Items to ‘Simplify Operations’

At this point, it's safe to say that 2020... has, well, not been what we expected. And as if we weren't dealing with enough uncertainty, Taco Bell is throwing another curve ball our way. The chain announced Friday that it's officially cutting several items from its nationwide menu next month -- just days after the information was leaked by employees on Reddit.

"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations," Taco Bell stated in a press release. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."

T-Bell provided the following list of 14 menu items it's "saying goodbye to" when the menu change goes into effect: Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller, Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller, Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast), and all three of its Chips & Dips (Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chips and Guacamole, Chips and Pico De Gallo). While the Quesarito was rumored to be getting the axe as well, it turns out you'll still be able to get it if you order via the Taco Bell mobile app or the chain's website.

When reached by Thrillist, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed that the beloved potato ingredient will be completely removed from the menu.

Word of the cuts emerged on Reddit this week, including a post shared by a "verified" employee. At the time, Taco Bell wouldn't confirm the information, but several other posts to the /r/LivingMas and /r/TacoBell subreddits backed up the claims. The internet understandably was in full-on outrage mode (myself included).