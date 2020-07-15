It's Official: Taco Bell Is Cutting Several Menu Items to ‘Simplify Operations’
The chain has yet to confirm the cuts, but signs are pointing to bad news.
At this point, it's safe to say that 2020... has, well, not been what we expected. And as if we weren't dealing with enough uncertainty, Taco Bell is throwing another curve ball our way. The chain announced Friday that it's officially cutting several items from its nationwide menu next month -- just days after the information was leaked by employees on Reddit.
"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations," Taco Bell stated in a press release. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."
T-Bell provided the following list of 14 menu items it's "saying goodbye to" when the menu change goes into effect: Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller, Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller, Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast), and all three of its Chips & Dips (Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chips and Guacamole, Chips and Pico De Gallo). While the Quesarito was rumored to be getting the axe as well, it turns out you'll still be able to get it if you order via the Taco Bell mobile app or the chain's website.
When reached by Thrillist, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed that the beloved potato ingredient will be completely removed from the menu.
Word of the cuts emerged on Reddit this week, including a post shared by a "verified" employee. At the time, Taco Bell wouldn't confirm the information, but several other posts to the /r/LivingMas and /r/TacoBell subreddits backed up the claims. The internet understandably was in full-on outrage mode (myself included).
TACO BELL SWEETIE YOU BETTER NOT BE REMOVING YOUR POTATOES FROM YOUR MENU. DONT DO POTATO LOVERS & VEGANS LIKE THIS. BEANS & POTATOES IS ALL WE GOT. DONT DO US DIRTY. DONT BE SHY: ADD SOME VEGAN MEAT & CHEESE.— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@tyrathetaurus) July 14, 2020
taco bell getting rid of potatoes in august so therefore i will be passing away in august— tori (@seitanwhore) July 14, 2020
I s2g if Taco Bell gets rid of the spicy potato taco I will dedicate my life to removing them from history. Every tweet, every meme, every joke.. I will burn down every store, I will silence all employees, I will RUIN THEM IF THEY BETRAY ME LIKE THIS— ✨Lex✨ (@lexymarienitzel) July 14, 2020
To: Taco Bell— Nick Squires (@meatymcsorley) July 14, 2020
Re: removing potatoes from the menu pic.twitter.com/QghGTyv2X8
Taco Bell getting rid of the quesarito I- pic.twitter.com/lJ2649pYLL— Zoey (@itsmedoublez) July 14, 2020
It's worth pointing out that some fans on the /r/TacoBell subreddit said they can understand why Taco Bell would make cuts right now, considering we're in the middle of a pandemic, employees are likely stressed, and other related factors. The company says as much in a further explanation for the menu slashes.
"As we move forward, we will continue to lean into learnings from our restaurants to strive for a Taco Bell experience that is safe, fast, and efficient for all," Taco Bell said, per the press release.
Of course, this isn't the first time Taco Bell has done us dirty. Back in 2019, the Mexican-style fast food joint dropped nine menu items, including the double decker taco and the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (RIP). If you missed the chance to eat the items that were cut last time, don't make the same mistake this time.
"We encourage fans to snag the [discontinued] menu items over the next few weeks before discovering new favorites," Taco Bell said.
