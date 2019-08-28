Taco Bell Is Killing Off 9 Menu Items in Major Revamp

Back in the golden days of Taco Bell, a long five months ago, we ranked all 54 Taco Bell menu items. Since then, the low ranking but beloved caramel apple empanada has been discontinued. The removal of a dessert that has been on the menu since 2004 came as a shock to many, and the fast food restaurant continued to surprise customers with new additions in the months following, from spicy nacho fries to hash-brown stuffed burritos. And now, they’re back at it again… with a total revamp.
Beginning September 12, Taco Bell is drastically changing its menu. The company explained their decision in a press release, by first asking customers if they'd ever "had that moment... where you just want to chop all your hair off, buy new clothes and get a fresh, new start?” A million readers nodding hesitantly, clutching their double-decker taco as they continued reading. “Well, we kind of did a thing…”
And the thing they did was remove the double-decker taco, along with 8 other menu items. They also gave the menu a new look and updated combo orders. I’ll give you the bad news first.
Here are the foods going bye-bye:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Tacos
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
In our article, we ranked the Double Decker Taco as number 9, and the Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos as 11, so we’re a bit depressed over at Thrillist today. But I reckon the new combo orders almost make up for the loss:
And the menu itself will have a totally new look. They posted before and after pics on the release, and it aint too shabby:
In conclusion, Taco Bell got quite the haircut with this revamp. Let’s just hope their consumer family approves.
