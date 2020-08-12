Taco Bell's Big Menu Cuts Start on Thursday
The petition to protect the potatoes has failed.
When Taco Bell announced in a press release on July 17 that it was "revamping" its menu, consumers squinted. We'd heard that corporate jargon before, when the chain not-so-quietly removed nine popular menu items in 2019.
But revamping in our COVID-controlled 2020 seems to be one of necessity, not one of psychological disregard. According to the release, these recent cuts are an attempt to "simplify" restaurant operations and prioritize safety.
"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations," Taco Bell said in the release. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."
If you didn't see, here are the menu items getting removed:
- Grilled Steak Soft Taco
- 7-Layer Burrito
- Nachos Supreme
- Beefy Fritos Burrito
- Spicy Tostada
- Triple Layer Nachos
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco
- Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
- Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller
- Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller
- Chips and Guacamole
- Chips and Pico De Gallo
- Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast)
FYI, the Quesarito is also leaving the in-store menu, but will still be available to order online or via the app.
Sure, most of these aren't ranked highly on a list of every single Taco Bell menu item (the highest ranking is Nachos Supreme at no. 7), but fans have a right to be upset--just because some relatives aren't your first or fifth favorite doesn't mean you want them to be exiled by the family. The menu items that are getting removed, like your sixth favorite cousin, have uniquely redeeming qualities; namely, they feature potatoes. A spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that Taco Bell is completely removing potatoes from the menu.
Suffice it to say that vegans and vegetarians are pissed by their newly reduced options, especially considering Taco Bell has been slow to the plant-based train, having only promised the introduction of plant-based meat by the end of this year.
TACO BELL SWEETIE YOU BETTER NOT BE REMOVING YOUR POTATOES FROM YOUR MENU. DONT DO POTATO LOVERS & VEGANS LIKE THIS. BEANS & POTATOES IS ALL WE GOT. DONT DO US DIRTY. DONT BE SHY: ADD SOME VEGAN MEAT & CHEESE.— black lives matter (@tyrathetaurus) July 14, 2020
The rep's statement to Thrillist sounds much like a mother talking a young child down from a tantrum sparked by a menu selling only seafood and white truffle pizza.
"While change is hard, our menu will still feature our two original plant-based proteins, black beans and pinto beans," the rep said via email, sounding like a parent convincing her child that a restaurant menu without chicken fingers is still worth considering. "A simplified menu will leave room for continued innovation across all categories."
