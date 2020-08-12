Taco Bell's Big Menu Cuts Start on Thursday

When Taco Bell announced in a press release on July 17 that it was "revamping" its menu, consumers squinted. We'd heard that corporate jargon before, when the chain not-so-quietly removed nine popular menu items in 2019.

But revamping in our COVID-controlled 2020 seems to be one of necessity, not one of psychological disregard. According to the release, these recent cuts are an attempt to "simplify" restaurant operations and prioritize safety.

"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations," Taco Bell said in the release. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."

If you didn't see, here are the menu items getting removed:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller

Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Pico De Gallo

Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast)

FYI, the Quesarito is also leaving the in-store menu, but will still be available to order online or via the app.

Sure, most of these aren't ranked highly on a list of every single Taco Bell menu item (the highest ranking is Nachos Supreme at no. 7), but fans have a right to be upset--just because some relatives aren't your first or fifth favorite doesn't mean you want them to be exiled by the family. The menu items that are getting removed, like your sixth favorite cousin, have uniquely redeeming qualities; namely, they feature potatoes. A spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that Taco Bell is completely removing potatoes from the menu.

Suffice it to say that vegans and vegetarians are pissed by their newly reduced options, especially considering Taco Bell has been slow to the plant-based train, having only promised the introduction of plant-based meat by the end of this year.