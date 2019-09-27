Enraged Taco Bell Fan Launches Petition to Bring Back the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

People are passionate about their Taco Bell. And I get it -- Taco Bell is a promise land filled with oozy cheese and mystery seasoned meats that fill my heart with joy and cardiovascular disease. I wouldn't trade my Crunchwraps for the world.
So, when Taco Bell killed off nine menu items earlier this year in a major menu revamp, people were understandably pissed. There went some of their favorites: the only two good Doritos Locos Taco shells, the Beefy Mini Quesadilla (a childhood favorite), and the Grilled XXL Stuft Burrito, among others.
One man, Eric Neuls, was so offended by Taco Bell's rash decision to expel his go-to menu item that he created a Change.org petition in the hopes that the powers that be at Taco Bell will reverse their blasphemous decision.
"The recent menu 'upgrade' at Taco Bell has been anything but. It has been filled with outrage and backlash, and rightly so," Neuls said in the petition description. "Taco Bell Corporate and their CEO's [sic] are so out of touch with the customers, thinking that they could remove these big ticket items while keeping unappealing less popular items... If the outcry from the fans won't get Taco Bell to listen to us than [sic] maybe a petition with all of Taco Bells [sic] True [sic] fans will!"
So there you have it folks. And though burrito boy is enraged enough to put the effort into creating a petition, he may also be able to find comfort in the fact that Taco Bell often reinstates menu items. Take Nacho Fries, the Triple Double Crunchwrap, and the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch for example. Not all is loss.
There's a lot to be upset at currently, and though Taco Bell shouldn't necessarily be a priority as our government continues to fall apart, it is a source of joy for many and should be addressed accordingly. We need to find happiness somewhere, right? Let us find it in the salty solace of a Grilled XXL Stuft Burrito.
