Taco Bell's Beloved Mexican Pizza Is Already Disappearing from the Menu

After 32 years on the menu, the Mexican Pizza's days are sadly numbered.

It's with a heavy heart that we remind you that as of Thursday, October 29, you have just days left to enjoy the beloved Taco Bell creation before the chain permanently removes it from the menu—and that's if you can find a location that hasn't stopped serving it early. The Mexican Pizza will be officially retired on November 5 as part of Taco Bell's second wave of menu cuts this year, the first of which saw the tragic removal of more than a dozen longtime options , including potatoes.

The loss comes despite impassioned pleas and even petitions from Mexican Pizza fans calling on Taco Bell to change course and spare the classic from the chopping block. One Change.org petition, titled "Save the Mexican Pizza," also points out the importance of the menu item among Indian Americans, saying, "This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community. Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans." As of the writing, it has garnered more than 136,000 signatures.

When reached by Thrillist via email, a spokesperson for the chain said the item is indeed being removed as planned. In fact, if you go to Taco Bell's "specialty" menu both online and in its mobile app, you'll find that the Mexican Pizza is no longer listed as an option. A quick Google search turned up the official Mexican Pizza menu page , which now includes a message at the top, reading, "This item is not currently available. Check out the rest of our menu and find something new to love." Meanwhile, one customer recently posted on Reddit that they went to several T-Bells before they could find what would be their last Mexican Pizzas.

"Back in September, we confirmed the removal of the iconic Mexican Pizza as part of our final 2020 menu revamp," Taco Bell said in a statement. "While we understand our fans are bummed to see it go, streamlining our menu opens the door for future food innovations that we know our fans will love just as much. We’ve enjoyed seeing fans and influencers share their fondest Mexican Pizza memories on social, and recently, we gave it the sendoff it deserves with a tribute on Instagram. Although saying goodbye was a tough decision to make, we’ve loved the passion and energy our fans have showed us and want them to know we’re always listening and we care."

Hey, we did our best, but we didn't win this one, friends.