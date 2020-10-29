Taco Bell's Beloved Mexican Pizza Is Already Disappearing from the Menu
We're sorry to remind you that the Mexican Pizza's days are numbered.
After 32 years on the menu, the Mexican Pizza's days are sadly numbered.
It's with a heavy heart that we remind you that as of Thursday, October 29, you have just days left to enjoy the beloved Taco Bell creation before the chain permanently removes it from the menu—and that's if you can find a location that hasn't stopped serving it early. The Mexican Pizza will be officially retired on November 5 as part of Taco Bell's second wave of menu cuts this year, the first of which saw the tragic removal of more than a dozen longtime options , including potatoes.
The loss comes despite impassioned pleas and even petitions from Mexican Pizza fans calling on Taco Bell to change course and spare the classic from the chopping block. One Change.org petition, titled "Save the Mexican Pizza," also points out the importance of the menu item among Indian Americans, saying, "This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community. Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans." As of the writing, it has garnered more than 136,000 signatures.
When reached by Thrillist via email, a spokesperson for the chain said the item is indeed being removed as planned. In fact, if you go to Taco Bell's "specialty" menu both online and in its mobile app, you'll find that the Mexican Pizza is no longer listed as an option. A quick Google search turned up the official Mexican Pizza menu page , which now includes a message at the top, reading, "This item is not currently available. Check out the rest of our menu and find something new to love." Meanwhile, one customer recently posted on Reddit that they went to several T-Bells before they could find what would be their last Mexican Pizzas.
"Back in September, we confirmed the removal of the iconic Mexican Pizza as part of our final 2020 menu revamp," Taco Bell said in a statement. "While we understand our fans are bummed to see it go, streamlining our menu opens the door for future food innovations that we know our fans will love just as much. We’ve enjoyed seeing fans and influencers share their fondest Mexican Pizza memories on social, and recently, we gave it the sendoff it deserves with a tribute on Instagram. Although saying goodbye was a tough decision to make, we’ve loved the passion and energy our fans have showed us and want them to know we’re always listening and we care."
Hey, we did our best, but we didn't win this one, friends.
To be clear, the Mexican Pizza is hardly a pizza, but that's never stopped anyone from loving it. It's made with crisp shells that house an inner layer of refried beans season beef. On top, they throw on cheese, tomatoes, and "pizza sauce." Taco Bell serves it sliced into four pieces, which makes it easy to eat, though it's certainly not a good choice if you're on the go. Mexican Pizzas are best when you can sit down and savor each slice, maybe with some Fire Sauce on top.
Taco Bell first announced the demise of the Mexican Pizza in early September. At the time, the company claimed removing it would boost efficiency at its restaurants, substantially reduce the amount of packaging it uses, and clear the way for further menu innovations.
“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell's president and global COO, said in a September 3 statement. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”
Along with the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is removing Pico de Gallo and everything featuring its shredded chicken protein option—the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, the Shredded Chicken Burrito, and the Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt—as of November 5. However, the overhauled menu will also feature some new and returning items: The Chicken Chipotle Melt, which rolls together grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese, will arrive as a permanent option on the Cravings Value Menu for $1, and Green Sauce, a previously discontinued customization option, will return to "select markets" on November 5 with a "new and improved recipe." Oh, and Taco Bell recently announced that the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will return for another stint on the menu on the same date, along with a couple of new vegetarian items.
So, what else can we expect in terms of the "new fan favorites" Taco Bell has promised? Maybe the chicken wings spotted in August will get a nationwide debut. Or maybe we'll finally get our hands on the tortilla-crusted fried chicken tenders the chain was supposed to debut earlier this year. No matter what, it's going to take a lot to fill the Mexican Pizza-size holes in our hearts and stomachs.
