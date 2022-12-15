Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Versions of Its Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is testing two all-new iterations of its Mexican Pizza. You read that right, super fans. The Mexican-style fast food joint is piloting a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza . The former basically takes the original recipe and makes it both cheesier and spicier—the dream—while the latter gives you more of that crunch we all know and love.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza features the same two crispy flour shells layered with beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend, but is now topped with Nacho Cheese sauce and spicy jalapeño slices too. You can snag it a la carte for around $4.99 to $5.49 or opt for the $8.99 to $9.49 combo that includes two Crunchy Taco Supremes and a large fountain drink with it. The catch: It's available exclusively in Oklahoma City right now.

Now as for the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza, which is joining menu boards in Omaha, Nebraska, it starts with three crispy flour tortillas as its base (opposed to the usual two) before it is piled with twice the beans and seasoned beef, and topped with pizza sauce, tomatoes, plus that same melted three-cheese blend. *Chef's kiss.*

Nebraskans can snag the crispier-than-ever Mexican Pizza a la carte for $5.99 or go the combo route for $9.99 and get those two Crunchy Taco Supremes and a large fountain drink too.

Not in Nebraska or Oklahoma and feeling left out? At least you can tide yourself over with the current deal on the chain's 7-Layer Nacho Fries, which is good through the end of the month.