Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus
'Mexican Pizza: The Musical' stars Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.
The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day.
While Taco Bell is mainly keeping the details under wraps until the 15th, songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear already teased one song on TikTok. The musical will debut on the video streaming platform at 8 pm EST on September 15.
Following a brief hiatus from menus earlier this year, Taco Bell CEO Mark King confirmed the fan-favorite menu item's return in August.
"It's going to be relaunched mid-September and it's going to be a permanent item," King said last month. "I had more feedback—hate mail!—over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time]."
The Mexican Pizza features two crispy flour shells, beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and melted cheese. And despite widespread speculation that the recipe changed upon its rerelease, Taco Bell has continued to deny the rumors. Guess we'll have to give it a taste for ourselves.