Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus

The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day.

While Taco Bell is mainly keeping the details under wraps until the 15th, songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear already teased one song on TikTok. The musical will debut on the video streaming platform at 8 pm EST on September 15.

Following a brief hiatus from menus earlier this year, Taco Bell CEO Mark King confirmed the fan-favorite menu item's return in August.