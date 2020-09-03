New Menu Cuts at Taco Bell Once Again Lead to Petitions & Social Media Backlash

Millions of Taco Bell fans are somewhere between mourning and revolt on Thursday, following news of the chain's decision to permanently remove Mexican Pizza and a handful of other items from its menu.

Taco Bell announce the cuts will be happening on November 5, in one final push towards a new, streamlined menu. While the most recent menu cuts also included pico de gallo and all shredded chicken items (Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt), Taco Bell fans have definitely zeroed in on the pie. A new petition highlights not only its deliciousness but its cultural significance.

"This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community," the petition reads, linking to a Takeout article about how many South Asians find a vegetarian and halal option in the bean-substituted version of Mexican pizza. News of the Mexican pizza's removal follows the chain's decision to remove all menu items containing potatoes, which pissed everyone off for similar reasons.