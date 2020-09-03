New Menu Cuts at Taco Bell Once Again Lead to Petitions & Social Media Backlash
Every Taco Bell menu item has its day, but fans are in denial.
Millions of Taco Bell fans are somewhere between mourning and revolt on Thursday, following news of the chain's decision to permanently remove Mexican Pizza and a handful of other items from its menu.
Taco Bell announce the cuts will be happening on November 5, in one final push towards a new, streamlined menu. While the most recent menu cuts also included pico de gallo and all shredded chicken items (Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt), Taco Bell fans have definitely zeroed in on the pie. A new petition highlights not only its deliciousness but its cultural significance.
"This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community," the petition reads, linking to a Takeout article about how many South Asians find a vegetarian and halal option in the bean-substituted version of Mexican pizza. News of the Mexican pizza's removal follows the chain's decision to remove all menu items containing potatoes, which pissed everyone off for similar reasons.
when taco bell removed the mexican pizza from their menu pic.twitter.com/RthCnQYd58— kyle (@notori0us_FIG) September 3, 2020
Alright, @tacobell, I understand some of those first cuts you made, even if it hurt to lose the potatoes. But now you're axing the Mexican Pizza?!? pic.twitter.com/H7zlO9xZtI— Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) September 3, 2020
Taco Bell removing the mexican pizza from their menu https://t.co/LOrmBK6vqe— SmashMike (@Mikelennial) September 3, 2020
TACOBELL JUST ANNOUNCED THEY ARE GETTING RID OF THE MEXICAN PIZZA AND I SWEAR TO GOD I WILL RIOT IN THE STREET.— eibot (@TobieTobieTobie) September 3, 2020
The petition includes multiple calls to action, including "buy as many Mexican pizzas as possible to drive their numbers," but the numbers actually appear to be the problem. Taco Bell said packaging for its pizza accounted for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard every year.
All that devastation aside, here's some good news: a Taco Bell spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that these menu cuts won't happen again for a while, and said we should expect the arrival of a Chicken Chipotle Melt, Dragonfruit Freeze, Green Sauce, and Quesalupa. May you sleep at least a wink tonight!
