It's Official: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back After 18 Months Off the Menu

The much-needed good news comes as rumors of the Mexican Pizza's return have intensified in recent months, thanks to rumblings on Taco Bell Reddit pages, unconfirmed media reports based on said rumblings, and the chain's cryptic announcement during the Super Bowl that loyalty program members will receive a special "IOU" reward on May 19 . Oh, and Doja Cat, of course. The rapper has been an outspoken— dare we say vocal (hehe)—advocate for the Mexican Pizza's triumphant comeback. So it should come as no surprise that T-Bell let Doja Cat break the good news , hours before its own official announcement.

You have almost exactly one month to prepare for this joyous occasion, so start stockpiling Fire Sauce packets now. The Mexican Pizza—two crispy flour shells, beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and melted cheese—will formally return to the menu on Thursday, May 19. Taco Bell Rewards members will get exclusive early access, starting on Tuesday, May 17 , according to a spokesperson for the chain.

Petitions . A social media firestorm . Obituaries and loving remembrances. The backlash following Taco Bell's decision to remove the beloved Mexican Pizza from its menu was swift, and intense. And after nearly 18 months, the unwavering campaign to resurrect this fast food icon has gloriously prevailed. Taco Bell announced Monday that the Mexican Pizza is finally returning nationwide next month.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a press release. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

To make it happen, Taco Bell claims it had to streamline its operations and even change its ingredient sourcing. When asked by Thrillist if the Mexican Pizza's return is permanent, however, a spokesperson for the chain did not respond. Not exactly encouraging, right? We'll update this story if and when we hear back from them, though. Fingers crossed.

The good news keeps coming: Taco Bell said it's celebrating the Mexican Pizza's rebirth with some special deals. First and foremost, Taco Bell Rewards members can redeem the "IOU" offer that was deposited into their accounts for a free Mexican Pizza upon its May 19 return to the menu. DashPass members on DoorDash, which will be the only delivery platform to carry the Mexican Pizza during its first week back, will get $2 off one Mexican Pizza when they spend at least $12 and use promo code MEXPIZZA. Otherwise, the Mexican Pizza will set you back around $4.49 on its own or $8.99 if you order it as a combo with two Crunchy Tacos and a large fountain drink.

Well, there you have it—the best Taco Bell news since it decided to bring back potatoes last year. Take a deep breath, call your friends and family, and set yourself a reminder for May 19. See you in line.