Taco Bell Says the Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back Permanently, and Like for Real This Time

Taco Bell brought back its beloved and highly requested Mexican Pizza in May, but with the frenzy surrounding its return, the fan- favorite left just as quickly as it had arrived.

Luckily, you can get your hands on the elusive Mexican Pizza again, and this time, it isn't going anywhere. Taco Bell is bringing the Mexican Pizza back to menus permanently. CEO Mark King confirmed the news to Fortune, telling the outlet that the Mexican Pizza would return next month.

"It's going to be relaunched mid-September and it's going to be a permanent item," King said. "I had more feedback—hate mail!—over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time]."

Despite its longstanding reputation with fans, according to King, it was "time-consuming to make," and with added COVID-19 stress, Taco Bell decided to simplify menus. After the Mexican Pizza was cut from the menu, the instant and persistent public outcry led the chain to rethink its strategy.

Taco Bell had initially prepared for a six-month run of the Mexican Pizza, but sales soared seven times higher than before it was removed from menus. Fortune reports that all 7,600 stores were out of it in just two months.

While fans can expect its triumphant return on September 15, Taco Bell is also looking to reintroduce other previously discontinued favorites due to the Mexican Pizza's success.

"So now for us, it's, 'What other magical items have we removed that we can relaunch in a big way to capture people's interest or imagination?'" King said.

Do you still have questions about the Mexican Pizza's Taco Bell journey? There's an FAQ page for that. Check it out while you wait to get your hands on the delicious menu item.