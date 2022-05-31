Taco Bell Is Already Running Out of Mexican Pizzas, but There's Good News
Thankfully, the beloved menu item is not disappearing for good this time.
Despite the fact that some fans are convinced Taco Bell's newly resurrected Mexican Pizza isn't quite the same as before, the beloved menu item is already selling out at locations across the country. And while that might warrant some concern, don't be alarmed. T-Bell said the Mexican Pizza is back permanently, so it's not about to take it away from us again.
Turns out the latest Mexican Pizza disappearances are due to supply issues. Despite preparing for the menu item's grand return weeks in advance, Taco Bell is struggling to keep up with demand. That kind of makes sense, considering one customer recently ordered 180 Mexican Pizzas, and a location in California sold more than 1,000 of them in a single day, according to the chain.
"Our restaurant teams trained for weeks for what we knew would be a big return," Taco Bell said in a letter to customers. "We just didn't realize how big ... Demand was more than seven times than it was the last time it was on our menu."
While Taco Bell locations across the US may be sold out—or close to it—the chain said it's working diligently with restaurants and suppliers to get more back by this fall. According to the company, Mexican Pizza will be returning "to its permanent residency on the Taco Bell menu" soon. It even created a site where you can track the latest Mexican Pizza developments.
"Mexican Pizza fans from around the country came together. To celebrate. To reminisce. And to eat!" the chain added. "You just happened to eat them all. We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza. We just didn’t know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza. Now, we need a lot more Mexican Pizzas, and that’s exactly what we’ll get."