Taco Bell Is Debuting a Mexican Pizza Musical Featuring Dolly Parton & Doja Cat
"Mexican Pizza: The Musical" will debut exclusively on TikTok on May 26.
Doja Cat recently celebrated the return of Taco Bell's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza with a rap that she may or may not have been heavily persuaded to perform (see here for evidence). But the lyrical genius inspired fans nonetheless, who began begging for an actual musical number on Twitter.
Now, Taco Bell is answering. Live Más Productions is debuting "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," starring global country icon Dolly Parton. The off-off Broadway satire will go live exclusively on TikTok on May 26.
It all started last week when Doja Cat shared a viral Twitter exchange with Victor Kunda, who had previously imagined a Mexican Pizza musical rehearsal himself on TikTok based on the "Woman" rapper's jingle for the brand.
The musical, which will hit the video streaming platform at 8 pm EST on May 26, was written by Hannah Friedman with Grammy award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. While Dolly Parton is set to star in the production, fans can expect appearances by Victor Kunda, Doja Cat, and more.
The Mexican Pizza is rejoining menus nationwide on May 19, though if you really can't wait, rewards members can get early access beginning May 17. To celebrate, Taco Bell is partnering with DoorDash to give DashPass members $2 off the menu item with code MEXPIZZA between May 19 and May 26.