Taco Bell Is Debuting a Mexican Pizza Musical Featuring Dolly Parton & Doja Cat

Doja Cat recently celebrated the return of Taco Bell's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza with a rap that she may or may not have been heavily persuaded to perform (see here for evidence). But the lyrical genius inspired fans nonetheless, who began begging for an actual musical number on Twitter.

Now, Taco Bell is answering. Live Más Productions is debuting "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," starring global country icon Dolly Parton. The off-off Broadway satire will go live exclusively on TikTok on May 26.

It all started last week when Doja Cat shared a viral Twitter exchange with Victor Kunda, who had previously imagined a Mexican Pizza musical rehearsal himself on TikTok based on the "Woman" rapper's jingle for the brand.