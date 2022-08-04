Taco Bell & Milk Bar Just Dropped the Dessert Collab of Your Dreams

What happens when two iconic brands collaborate? Magic. Case in point: Taco Bell and Milk Bar—two indisputable giants in the food space—have teamed up to create an exclusive new dessert that brings the best of both to life.

The resulting Strawberry Bell Truffle is described as "the perfect slice of cake morphed into a convenient bite." The vanilla cake is sprinkled with strawberry pieces, soaked in strawberry milk, filled with sweet corn fudge, and coated in a sweet and slightly salty strawberry and sweet corn coating—à la Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco Shell.

"A collab with our brilliant friends at Taco Bell has been on my bucket list for some time," Milk Bar Chef and Founder Christina Tosi said in a press release. "We white boarded ideas and R&D’ed to seemingly no end, but then the masterminds of our culinary team, led by VP, Anna McGorman, struck sweet gold with this unique dessert that packs such delicious flavor and is a true meeting of minds who love to color outside the lines. We're pumped for you to take a bite!"

The sweet and salty treat is available with two truffles per package for $2.99. You can snag the truffles between August 4 and August 16 at the Taco Bell in Orange County, California (14042 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780) and Milk Bar's two flagship locations, Nomad in New York (1196 Broadway at 29th Street, New York, NY 10001) and Melrose in Los Angeles (7150 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046).

"The Strawberry Bell Truffle is the first mashup of its kind to be served to consumers on a large, test scale from our brands. This one-of-a-kind truffle is the friendship-fueled fruition of a concept made possible by a mutual dedication to innovation," Taco Bell Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti added in the release. "Christina Tosi and her culinary team worked closely with experts within Taco Bell’s very own Test Kitchen on this collaboration, and we couldn’t think of better partners to learn from and team up with."