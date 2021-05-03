Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday to Celebrate the 'Taco Moon'

Look up at the night sky on Tuesday, May 4, and there's a chance you'll see the "Taco Moon."

No, this isn't a new phase of the moon officially recognized by taco-loving astronomers. The totally made up—and admittedly fitting—lunar phase is a loving tribute to our natural satellite by none other than Taco Bell. And to celebrate its arrival, everyone gets a free taco.

Here's the deal: Hit up your local T-Bell between 8pm and 11:59 on May 4, and you'll score a free Crunchy Taco—you don't even need to buy anything. Or, if you'd rather upgrade your lunch plans instead, you can snag the freebie if your order online or via the chain's mobile app at any time throughout the day. The moon-inspired feeding frenzy will take place in more than 20 countries and will mark the most tacos the company has ever handed out for free on a single day, according to a spokesperson.

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally," President of Taco Bell Julie Felss Masino. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."