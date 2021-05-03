Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday to Celebrate the 'Taco Moon'
The fast food chain is taking over the lunar phase.
Look up at the night sky on Tuesday, May 4, and there's a chance you'll see the "Taco Moon."
No, this isn't a new phase of the moon officially recognized by taco-loving astronomers. The totally made up—and admittedly fitting—lunar phase is a loving tribute to our natural satellite by none other than Taco Bell. And to celebrate its arrival, everyone gets a free taco.
Here's the deal: Hit up your local T-Bell between 8pm and 11:59 on May 4, and you'll score a free Crunchy Taco—you don't even need to buy anything. Or, if you'd rather upgrade your lunch plans instead, you can snag the freebie if your order online or via the chain's mobile app at any time throughout the day. The moon-inspired feeding frenzy will take place in more than 20 countries and will mark the most tacos the company has ever handed out for free on a single day, according to a spokesperson.
"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally," President of Taco Bell Julie Felss Masino. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."
For its part, Taco Bell's press release about the giveaway comes with this funny disclaimer: "Taco Bell does not claim to own copyrights to a lunar phase of the moon, but stands behind the fact this really does look like a Taco Bell taco."
If you've already got plans during the relatively limited redemption period, fret not my friends. Taco Bell is also serving up two other offers all day on May 4 and May 5, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. You can snag the $5 Build-Your-Own Cravings Box, which includes a Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, one Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and a medium fountain beverage by default, but is fully customizable.
You can also get the $15 Build-Your-Own Taco Party Pack if you're planning to really go all out. This one's also customizable, but the standard version includes three Crunchy Tacos, three Soft Tacos, three Doritos Locos Tacos, and three Spicy Potato Soft Tacos. Hey, maybe throw a Taco Moon viewing party?
By the way, don't forget to swing by McDonald's after you get your free Crunchy Taco to grab a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry for dessert on May 4.
