Taco Bell Is Cutting Even More Menu Items, Including the Mexican Pizza

When Taco Bell removed more than a dozen items -- and its beloved potatoes -- from its menu in August, fans savored their last orders, mourned the losses, and tried to find comfort in favorites that survived the cuts. But if you thought your go-to order was safe after the major menu revamp, we're sorry to report that you'd be wrong. Taco Bell announced yet another round of cuts on Thursday, including the Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell is officially saying goodbye to a handful of menu staples, starting on November 5. The removals are "the finishing touches" on the chain's new, streamlined menu and will clear the way for the launch of "new innovations," according to a spokesperson. In fact, Taco Bell is actually giving us four menu additions just as it takes several others away.

But first, the cuts.

Here's the full list of items leaving the menu:

Mexican Pizza

Shredded Chicken (Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt)

Pico de Gallo

The list of cuts is mercifully shorter than what we saw with the previous round of farewells on August 13, but T-Bell diehards -- especially Mexican Pizza fans -- are certainly in for some disappointment. The chain hopes that its new 3 Doritos Locos Taco Combo, which will replace the Mexican Pizza Combo, will make the loss sting a bit less. We'll see about that!

The Shredded Chicken option will be completely removed from the menu, effectively killing the three menu items built around it. As for pico de gallo, the company said it'll be replaced by its fresh diced tomatoes. So, if you're ordering something Fresco Style, they'll swap out the cheese and sour cream for diced tomatoes.

If there's a sliver of good news here, it's that the chain is giving everyone a solid two months to order and mourn before the items are gone. More importantly, a Taco Bell spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that this is the last round of menu cuts we can expect this year.