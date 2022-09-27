Taco Bell Is Letting You Choose Which Discontinued Menu Item to Bring Back

Taco Bell heard our cries and brought back Mexican Pizza last spring, and more recently, permanently. And because we were right the first go-around (you're welcome for all that Mexican Pizza revenue, T-Bell), the chain is letting us decide again.

In light of election season, Taco Bell is pitting two of its most-requested discontinued menu items against each other. Between September 27 and October 6, fans can vote between the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito. The winning favorite will make a limited-edition return to menus.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said in a press release. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."