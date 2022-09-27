Taco Bell Is Letting You Choose Which Discontinued Menu Item to Bring Back
Voting between two much-missed items opens on September 27 and runs through October 6.
Taco Bell heard our cries and brought back Mexican Pizza last spring, and more recently, permanently. And because we were right the first go-around (you're welcome for all that Mexican Pizza revenue, T-Bell), the chain is letting us decide again.
In light of election season, Taco Bell is pitting two of its most-requested discontinued menu items against each other. Between September 27 and October 6, fans can vote between the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito. The winning favorite will make a limited-edition return to menus.
"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said in a press release. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."
In case you need a refresher, here it is. The Double Decker Taco was first introduced in 1995 and stuck around as a permanent menu item through June 2006. It was discontinued entirely in 2019. The massive meat boat features a soft flour tortilla layered with beans and wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and Cheddar cheese. The Enchirito, whose origin dates back to 1970, is a soft flour tortilla loaded with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions rolled up, smothered in classic red sauce, and topped with cheese. It left menus in 2013.
You can cast a daily vote on the Taco Bell app through October 6 before the winning entree is announced on October 7.