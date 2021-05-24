Taco Bell’s New Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze Is Summer in a Plastic Cup

We’re just weeks away from the official start of summer and Taco Bell is ready to help us through the hottest days with a new drink addition to its menu. It’s called the Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze and it combines everything you love about Taco Bell’s signature Baja Blast Freeze drink with everything you love about piña coladas. Everything but the booze, of course.

The new summer-inspired beverage is essentially Taco Bell’s signature Baja Blast Freeze blended with sweet tropical cream. You can find it on Taco Bell menus nationwide.

Normally, you can order a Baja Blast Colada Freeze for $2.39 or size up to a large for $2.59. However, you can snag one for only $1 during Taco Bell’s Happier Hour from 2 pm to 5 pm at participating locations.

Every Monday from June 7 through July 12, Rewards members can also complete challenges in the Taco Bell app for free Baja Blast Colada Freezes (or any Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavor).

The challenges are as follows:

June 7: Purchase any combo

June 14: Order during Happier Hour

June 21: Purchase a drinks party pack

June 28: Order a Build Your Own Cravings box with a freeze as your drink

July 5: Purchase any two combos

July 12: Purchase a $5 Grande Nachos box

The Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze joins a whole slew of new and returning menu items at Taco Bell. The Naked Chicken Chalupa is back on menus nationwide along with the addition of the $5 Grande Nachos Box and new NBA Playoffs Party Packs, which include the following: