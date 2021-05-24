Taco Bell’s New Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze Is Summer in a Plastic Cup
The frozen drink is a blend of the beloved blue soda and tropical cream.
We’re just weeks away from the official start of summer and Taco Bell is ready to help us through the hottest days with a new drink addition to its menu. It’s called the Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze and it combines everything you love about Taco Bell’s signature Baja Blast Freeze drink with everything you love about piña coladas. Everything but the booze, of course.
The new summer-inspired beverage is essentially Taco Bell’s signature Baja Blast Freeze blended with sweet tropical cream. You can find it on Taco Bell menus nationwide.
Normally, you can order a Baja Blast Colada Freeze for $2.39 or size up to a large for $2.59. However, you can snag one for only $1 during Taco Bell’s Happier Hour from 2 pm to 5 pm at participating locations.
Every Monday from June 7 through July 12, Rewards members can also complete challenges in the Taco Bell app for free Baja Blast Colada Freezes (or any Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavor).
The challenges are as follows:
- June 7: Purchase any combo
- June 14: Order during Happier Hour
- June 21: Purchase a drinks party pack
- June 28: Order a Build Your Own Cravings box with a freeze as your drink
- July 5: Purchase any two combos
- July 12: Purchase a $5 Grande Nachos box
The Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze joins a whole slew of new and returning menu items at Taco Bell. The Naked Chicken Chalupa is back on menus nationwide along with the addition of the $5 Grande Nachos Box and new NBA Playoffs Party Packs, which include the following:
- $12 Cravings Meal for Two: Two Crunchwrap Supremes, two Beef Soft Tacos, two Bean Burritos, and two chips with nacho cheese sauce
- $12 Veggie Cravings Meal for Two: Two Cheese Quesadillas, two Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, two Bean Burritos, and two chips with nacho cheese sauce
- $20 Cravings Meal for Four: Wwo Chicken Quesadillas, two Crunchwrap Supremes, four Beef Soft Tacos, and two orders of chips with nacho cheese sauce
- $25 MVP Meal for Four: Two Chicken Quesadillas, two Crunchwrap Supremes, four Beef Soft Tacos, two Nachos BellGrandes, and two orders of Cinnamon Twists
- $5 Sharable Sides: Nachos BellGrande, Grande Twists, Shareable Black Beans and Rice with a Drinks Party Pack