Taco Bell Just Brought Back This $1 Double Stacked Taco

When Taco Bell officially announced the nationwide rollout of its new Grilled Cheese Burrito last week, the borderline-absurdly cheesy menu item was the center of attention -- and rightfully so. But along with the burrito's big debut, the chain announced the return of a popular double-layered taco that shouldn't go overlooked.

The Nacho Crunch $1 Doubled Stacked Taco is "back by popular demand" alongside the new burrito at participating T-Bell locations across the country, according to a press release from the chain. As you may have gathered from its name, the taco's dual shells are what make it special. Taco Bell uses warm nacho cheese to fuse a soft flour tortilla to the hard shell holding the rest of the ingredients -- seasoned beef, shredded cheese, crunchy red tortilla strips, and lettuce.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we're getting the Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch versions of the Double Stacked Taco like we did back in December. Maybe the super-spicy Reaper Ranch sauce is a tad too hot for summer menus? Taco Bell's reasoning is unclear. But on the bright side, we're at least getting these $1 tacos, Grilled Cheese Burritos, and in the coming days, Taco Bell's new Taco Bell Rewards program (which comes with free tacos).