Taco Bell's Bringing Potatoes Back to the Menu in the Form of Nacho Fries

Taco Bell plans to close out 2020 the same way it began: With Nacho Fries on the menu. Starting Thursday, December 24, the cheesy finger foods will make a limited return nationwide. After a year of heartbreaking menu cuts that nixed potatoes from the menu altogether, this is kind of a big deal.

If you forgot, Nacho Fries come seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce.

"As we close out a difficult year for many, Taco Bell knows fans could use the warmth and tradition that only Nacho Fries bring to the table," said a company representative in an email.

Mexican Pizza would arguably bring more warmth, but we'll take what we can get. Will the fries' return to the menu enable you to resurrect some of the potato-filled menu items we lost this year through customization? That remains to be seen.

The fast-food chain will also temporarily bring back $1 Loaded Nacho Tacos beginning on Christmas Eve. The Loaded Nachos Taco is a classic soft taco with red tortilla strips and nacho cheese sauce stuffed in.