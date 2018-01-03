It's Official: Taco Bell Is Unleashing $1 Nacho Fries Nationwide

From unleashing whole taco shells made out of fried chicken to stuffing Kit Kat candy bars into quesadillas, Taco Bell has long set itself apart from other chains by pushing -- if not breaking -- the limits of fast food with insane new menu items. But now, the Doritos Locos purveyor is about to do the exact opposite -- by serving its first-ever take on the simplest and most ubiquitous fast-food staple of all: French fries. Yes, for real.
T-Bell calls them Nacho Fries, and on Wednesday, the company announced it will finally start serving them nationwide for a limited time on January 25. The fries are exactly as simple as they sound: crispy, seasoned French fries served with a side of warm nacho cheese dipping sauce. You can also order them Supreme- or Bell Grande-style, loaded with toppings like beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream if you want to make a bit of a meal out of it. However, a Taco Bell spokesperson confirmed the chain will not offer ketchup for the fries.
This Terrifying Game Feels Like You're in a Horror Movie
"Taco Bell doesn’t need ketchup," the spokesperson said. A packet or two of Fire Sauce will have to do.
Of course, it remains to be seen how Nacho Fries stack up against the best fast-food spuds in the game, but it won't cost you much to find out. The Supreme and Bell Grande versions will set you back $2.49 and $3.49, respectively, while the regular order with a cup of cheese sauce is only $1.
In fact, Nacho Fries are the first of 20 new $1 menu items Taco Bell has promised to introduce throughout 2018 in addition to its slew of existing cheap eats, as the battle of the value menus heats up. The move also comes just a couple of months after Taco Bell teased a major French fries release on Twitter and almost a year after it started testing Nacho Fries in select markets across the country. If the company's other recent test releases are any indication, chicken & biscuits could be on the way, too.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.