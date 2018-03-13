You've Been Ordering Taco Bell's New Nacho Fries All Wrong

It's official: Taco Bell's limited-edition nacho fries are getting an extended run. That makes sense considering the fries have been the most successful launch in company history, usurping even the Doritos Locos Taco. Just how successful? Well, there have been 53 million orders in around five weeks, which adds up to 9 million pounds of potatoes and 600,000 gallons of nacho cheese. More than 1/3 of all Taco Bell orders since the launch have included the limited-edition menu item. So, America has been showing up for nacho fries.
But we haven't been using the fries to the fullest. And we should feel lucky that they'll now be around till April so that we can right our wrongs. There's an incredibly indulgent nacho fries menu hack that we've all been squandering: You can get nacho fries inside almost any Taco Bell order for just 50 cents more. Really. Ordering them alone on the side is not utilizing those crispy, seasoned potatoes to their greatest potential. You can order fries at just about any fast-food restaurant, but where else can you get them stuffed into a Quesarito?
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Taco Bell knows this, and even provided a handful of the best menu items to "hack" by adding Nacho Fries:
- Beefy 5 Layer Burrito
- Crunchwrap
- Bean Burrito
- Quesarito
- 7 Layer Burrito
Also, know that you can get the fries added in or you can also ask for fries as a substitute for rice and beans. You decide how many carbs feels right to eat in a burrito for yourself.
A spokesperson wouldn’t say if Nacho Fries will return as a permanent menu item after the extended run, but said it is possible. So, you now have at least month to try all five of those items above, but truly you now have a month to get nacho fries on the entire menu.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.