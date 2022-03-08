Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Coming Back, but They'll Cost a Little More

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The good news: Taco Bell's ever-popular Nacho Fries are officially returning to the menu this week. The not-so-good news: It looks like they'll set you back a little more this time. Taco Bell announced Tuesday that the fries—its best-selling limited-time offering ever—will again be available on the menu at its locations nationwide on March 10, but just like with its previous appearances, this latest stint won't last forever. Members of the chain's Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program can score early access to the crispy spuds on March 8-9 from 11 am until 1 pm only. This rollout marks the eighth time that Taco Bell has revived Nacho Fries since they first debuted in 2018. While its previous returns have brought us new twists and flavors here and there over the years, this latest comeback comes with something else: a slight price increase. Fast food French fries, it would seem, are not immune to the widespread price increases—on everything from Amazon Prime to Velveeta—that we've been facing these days. Starbucks, for example, recently raised its prices.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell wouldn't outright say that the price of Nacho Fries is going up, but a careful read of its announcement compared to the one it made last time the menu item appeared reveals noticeable differences. In a Tuesday press release, the chain said the fries will now cost you $1.49 when ordered alone and $5.49 when ordered as part of the Nacho Fries Box, which includes an order of Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink. That's up from the $1.39 and $5 it charged for the same options last summer, an increase of 10 cents and 49 cents, respectively. It's not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, but you may notice that your fourth meal bill is a tad higher going forward. Also, keep in mind that prices tend to vary by location anyway. This isn't the first time Taco Bell has upped the price of Nacho Fries. Longtime fans will remember that they actually debuted as a value menu item for just $1 before the chain upped the price tag by a third to $1.29 a few months later. Thankfully, the chain is offering some special deals this time around: Taco Bell Rewards members can score a free order of Nacho Fries with any order of $1 or more from March 24-26, and Grubhub users can also snag the freebie with orders of $15 or more from March 27 through April 13.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Nacho Fries aren't our favorite fast food fries, but they're pretty damn close. For one, they're perfectly seasoned with T-Bell's bold blend of Mexican-inspired spices. But what really helps make them stand out is the warm cup of nacho cheese that comes on the side. Better yet, you can order them as a customization in just about anything else on the menu, like Crunchwraps. As always, Taco Bell is celebrating the fries' crispy comeback with a fake movie trailer to help get you hyped. The spot, dubbed "Fry Again," was produced by Taco Bell's Live Más productions and co-created with fans who weighed in via a Twitter thread the chain launched back in January. In the faux movie, the main character, Vanessa, is trapped in a time loop and experiences the same day over and over, thereby allowing her to each Nacho Fries every day. But that seems to violate the law of Nacho Fries, and, well, you'll just have to watch it for yourself (we won't spoil it). Or maybe skip the trailer and go get an order before they disappear yet again. Just be prepared to pay más.