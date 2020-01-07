Nacho Fries Are Returning to Taco Bell With an 'All New Flavor Innovation'

Nacho Fries -- the crispy, seasoned fries served with cheese dipping sauce from the maniacs at Taco Bell -- are officially coming back. Again. Sound the alarm, people. Or, uh, ring your Taco Bell bell!
The fries will officially hit your local T-Bell on January 30, the chain announced on Tuesday. But perhaps the most exciting part of the announcement is what a spokesperson teased as an "all-new flavor innovation that’s sure to receive critical and fan acclaim" that will presumably arrive alongside the fries. Of course, they're not saying what the "flavor innovation" will be, but my guess is that it has something to do with new flavor dust. Or maybe even buffalo chicken.
If for some reason, you didn't get your hands on Nacho Fries the handful-or-so times they've been on the menu since Taco Bell first unleashed nationwide in early 2018, they're as simple as they sound: seasoned French fries served with warm nacho cheese sauce. You can order them with Supreme- or Bell Grande-style toppings, and you can even order them as add-on ingredients in your go-to order (think Nacho Fries-stuffed burrito).
Las year, Taco Bell blessed us with Nacho Fries in January, took them away in April, then brought them back in June and took them away again in late July/early August. Taco Bell, why must you play us like this? Why do you keep us on this crazed loop where Nacho Fries are available one second and gone the next? It is both infuriating and exciting; we're always longing for our next fix of the cheesy fries.
Let's hope that Nacho Fries will stick around for a little longer this time around and that the "flavor innovation" is as spectacular as it sounds. Can you imagine Cool Ranch fries? Either way, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled and our ears wide for any updates regarding what exactly is new about the long-awaited return of Nacho Fries.
