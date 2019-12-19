Happy Holidays, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Biggest Nacho Box Ever

Taco Bell understands that it's the season of giving, which is why it's gifting all of us with its biggest nacho box to date. Say hello to the Nachos Party Pack, a cardboard boat stuffed with nachos and toppings that will ensure gatherings will never be the same.
The Nachos Party Pack, which was first tested in a few locations back in September, contains heaps of tortilla chips loaded with T-Bell's signature seasoned beef, refried beans, gooey nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, generous scoops of guac, and jalapeños -- all for a $9.99 at most Taco Bell locations. We'd recommend getting a dollop of Reaper Ranch sauce to go with it.
"We are so excited to give our fans a new way to enjoy our fan-favorite nachos and another reason to think of Taco Bell when looking to satisfy group cravings,” Melissa Friebe, senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights at Taco Bell, said in a press release. “Our Party Packs are a big crowd-pleaser for fans, and the addition of the Nachos Party Pack to the line-up brings something new to the table that is sure to be a showstopper at any occasion.”
You can shovel the near-endless order of nachos into your mouth beginning on December 26, but only for the short time they stick around on the menu. They'll make the perfect addition to any Boxing Day activities, game nights, or just a regular dinner because you love yourself and know your worth.
